Jackson State's Deion Sanders Urges People in Mississippi to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders appeared in a public service announcement encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine:

As Rashad Milligan of the Clarion-Ledger noted, the video was created to promote Walmart bringing a vaccination clinic to Jackson State's campus in Jackson, Mississippi, on Friday.

Sanders shared that he was fully vaccinated and expressed the importance of getting the vaccine, namely to keep people alive.

"One thing about this vaccination, it preserves life," Sanders said. "I want a chance to win. I want a chance to dominate. I want a chance to take this university and these young men and women to another level. How am I going to do that if I'm not here?"

Sanders' goal is to get as many people associated with the football team and the Jackson State student body vaccinated before they begin their 2021 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 5.

"Not just the persons on the team," Sanders said. "I mean the equipment team, the trainers, the support staff and as many of the students as possible. That's our goal. Life is everything. You can't win if you ain't in. Think about that."

Per the Mayo Clinic, Mississippi has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the United States with 44.8 percent of residents receiving at least one dose as of Saturday.

As for Sanders and his team, the Tigers will open its season at Florida A&M. They went 4-3 last year in the Pro Football Hall of Famer's first year running the show.