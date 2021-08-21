Sha'Carri Richardson Withdraws from Prefontaine Classic 200m; Finished Last in 100m

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

After finishing last in the 100-meter race earlier Saturday, Sha'Carri Richardson withdrew from the women's 200 meters at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic.

Saturday marked Richardson's first event since she served a one-month ban starting June 28 because of a positive drug test for marijuana.

The suspension prevented Richardson from competing in the 100-meter race at the Tokyo Olympics. She won the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials qualifier June 19 with a time of 10.86 seconds.

The 21-year-old's first appearance Saturday came in the women's 100 meters. The field also included the Jamaican trio of Olympic medalists, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson.

Early in the race, Richardson fell behind the field, and she finished ninth.

Thompson-Herah, Fraser-Pryce and Jackson finished in the top three spots, just as they did in the final at the Tokyo Olympics last month.

Richardson will likely continue to train for the 2022 World Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, from July 15-24.