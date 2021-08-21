Devin Singletary, Isaiah McKenzie's Fantasy Outlooks After Bills' 2nd Preseason Game

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Fantasy managers saw some interesting things in the first half of the Buffalo Bills' game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday

Devin Singletary scored the first touchdown of the game on Buffalo's first possession. He ran by two Bears defenders and around a third on a 14-yard scamper to find the end zone.

Singletary only played on the first two offensive possessions of the game for Buffalo. The third-year running back finished the day with 21 rushing yards, five receiving yards and one touchdown on three touches.

This marks the second straight strong preseason outing for Singletary. He had 42 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown last week vs. the Detroit Lions.

Betting on any Buffalo running back in fantasy is a good way to be disappointed. Josh Allen's breakout season in 2020 led the coaching staff to go heavy on the passing game.

The Bills attempted 596 passes, compared to 411 rushing attempts last season. By comparison, the 2019 split was much closer to 50-50 with 513 pass attempts and 465 rushing attempts.

Singletary did lead the Bills with 156 carries last season. He racked up 687 rushing yards and 269 receiving yards but only found the end zone twice in 16 games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Mike Tagliere of FantasyPros noted Singletary might not even be Buffalo's go-to back on early downs to start the regular season:

"Singletary has produced RB2 or better numbers just 35.7 percent of the time, which is extremely poor for a running back who's averaged 14.2 opportunities per game. The Bills don't run the ball a whole lot, and it's extremley likely that Zack Moss is the better early-down back who will get more goal-line carries."

Singletary has only broken 100 rushing yards in a game once in 28 appearances over the past two seasons. He had two games with more than 100 yards from scrimmage in 2020.

Another problem for Singletary is Allen's ability as a runner. Buffalo's star quarterback carried the ball 102 times and led the team with eight rushing touchdowns.

Until the Bills give any indication they are going to run the ball on a consistent basis, Singletary is at best a backup flex option.

One player on the Bills offense who could be worth keeping an eye on is Isaiah McKenzie. The fifth-year wide receiver had 72 yards on seven receptions in the first half. He also showed off his special-teams skills with a 35-yard punt return in the second quarter.

McKenzie has been used sparingly in Buffalo over the past three seasons, though 2020 was the best year of his career. He only averaged 9.4 yards per reception on 30 catches, but finished third on the team with five touchdowns.

Only Stefon Diggs (eight) and Gabriel Davis (seven) found the end zone more often among Buffalo receivers last season.

As things stand with the Bills roster, McKenzie seems unlikely to get a high volume of targets during the regular season. Diggs, Davis and Cole Beasley will be Allen's top three targets.

If one of those players gets injured, McKenzie's value will increase exponentially. If you play in a fantasy league with deep rosters, he's a player worth stashing at the start of the year to see how the Bills want to use him.