The Northern Trust Final Round Moved to Monday Due to Hurricane Henri

The final round of the 2021 Northern Trust has been moved from Sunday to Monday because of Hurricane Henri's path across the Atlantic coast.

The PGA Tour said in a statement that the fourth round will begin "no earlier" than 7:30 a.m. ET Monday morning in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Per Zack Green of CBS Boston, Henri has been upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane and will likely remain at that level "through Sunday morning."

"As it approaches Long Island and New England Sunday afternoon, its forward speed will slow and it will start to encounter ocean waters that are cooler than what a typical hurricane needs to survive and thrive," Green wrote. "Hence, the official forecast is for some weakening before and as it is making landfall, likely back below hurricane status."

The PGA Tour had been planning for the possibility that weather would force a change in the schedule for this weekend's tournament.

In a statement released during the second round, the PGA Tour said it was evaluating Henri's path and would issue a plan for the final round "by late afternoon Saturday."

According to the National Hurricane Center, Henri has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and "is expected to make landfall on Long Island or in southern New England on Sunday."

Per Jason Hanna and Aya Elamroussi of CNN.com, 42 million people throughout the Northeast are either under a hurricane or tropical storm warning.

The 2021 Northern Trust is being held at Liberty National golf course, and New Jersey is among the places under a tropical storm warning.