Owen Power, Matty Beniers, Kent Johnson Returning to Michigan for 2021-22 Season

EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

As expected, the University of Michigan's big three in hockey will be returning to school in 2021-22.

The Wolverines announced on Friday that Owen Power, Matty Beniers and Kent Johnson would play for them next season.

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News reported Thursday that Power was returning to college.

Beniers and Johnson were expected to join him, but there had not yet been an official announcement.

The move means that all three will be delaying the start of their professional careers by one year, as Power, Beniers and Johnson were all top-five picks in the 2021 NHL draft.

Power was the No. 1 overall choice by the Buffalo Sabres. The 18-year-old will be the first top pick to play a season in college after being drafted since 2006 when Erik Johnson went back to the University of Minnesota after being selected by the St. Louis Blues.

At No.2 overall, Beniers was the first-ever draft pick by the Seattle Kraken, while Johnson went No. 5 overall to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In addition to that trio, Thomas Bordeleau is expected to return to Michigan for his sophomore year.

As the Wolverines' top three scorers last year, Bordeleau, Johnson and Benier accounted for a total of 81 points. Power ranked sixth on the team with 16 points as a defenseman.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Wolverines made the NCAA tournament in March as an at-large team but were forced to withdraw due to COVID-19 protocols.

By bringing back Power, Beniers and Johnson, Michigan will likely open the 2021-22 season as one of the favorites to win the national title for the first time since 1998.