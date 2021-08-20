Auburn Head Football Coach Bryan Harsin Announces He's Been Diagnosed with COVID-19

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin announced he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg provided a statement from Harsin, who is asymptomatic and will take part in meetings and practices remotely while assistant head football coach Jeff Schmedding handles in-person head coaching duties:

It is unknown whether the 44-year-old is vaccinated. He declined to answer that question at SEC media days, saying that his choice was a personal decision:

Harsin also revealed at SEC media days that the team was about 60 percent vaccinated, per Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports. He said Aug. 5 that the team's vaccination numbers had improved but did not provide a percentage, per Tom Green of al.com.

The SEC's stated goal is to have all 14 conference teams hit an 80 percent roster vaccination threshold before the season starts Sept. 4, per Green. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said at media days, which occurred from July 19-22, that six of the teams had hit that mark.

Auburn is scheduled to open the 2021 season that day at home against Akron.

Harsin is in his first year as Auburn's head coach after leading the Boise State program from 2014-2020, amassing a 69-19 record and guiding the Broncos to four top-25 Associated Press poll finishes.