Card Featuring Giannis, Steph Curry, Ronaldo, Messi, More Autographs to Be Auctioned

A rare card signed by eight of the biggest sports stars in the world is up for auction.

Goldin Auctions has listed a 2018-19 Leaf Pearl 8 Green Spectrum Holofoil card featuring authentic signatures from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Chloe Kim, Conor McGregor, Errol Spence Jr. and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

According to the official listing, Beckett Grading Services has given the card an official grade of near mint-mint 8, and the autographs received an 8.

The NM-MT grade is the third-highest possible, behind GEM-MT 10 and MINT 9.

Per the listing, the card is serial numbered 1/1 "and features a statement on the back by Leaf cards that attest to the authenticity of the signatures which serves as the item’s COA."

Per TMZ Sports, the expectation is the card will end up selling for around $20,000.

The auction runs through Aug. 29, with bidding opening at $1,000.