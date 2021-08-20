Women’s British Open 2021: Mina Harigae, Georgia Hall Tied for Lead After Round 2

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The Women's British Open leaderboard remains crowded after Round 2, with Mina Harigae and Georgia Hall currently sharing the lead at seven strokes under par.

Hall shot 69 on Friday at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland to position herself well heading into the weekend. Harigae jumped from 11th place to into the tie for first after shooting 67.

The tournament is still far from settled, with 17 players sitting at four strokes under par or better. It should keep things wide open for the final major championship of the year.

Round 2 Leaderboard

T1. Mina Harigae (-7)

T1. Georgia Hall (-7)

T3. Lizette Salas (-6)

T3. Sei Young Kim (-6)

T5. Moriya Jutanugarn (-5)

T5. Leona Maguire (-5)

T5. Yealimi Noh (-5)

T5. Nanna Koerstz Madsen (-5)

T5. Lexi Thompson (-5)

T5. Yuka Saso (-5)

Full leaderboard available at LPGA.com.

There was a three-way tie after Round 1 between Sei Young Kim, Madelene Sagstrom and Nelly Korda after each shot 67 on Thursday. None were able to pull away in the second round after plenty of other players took advantage of good conditions.

Mina Harigae pulled into a share of the lead thanks to seven birdies in the round. It puts the 31-year-old American in new territory at this stage of her career:

Georgia Hall has more experience at this level with a win at the 2018 British Open, which could help the Englishwoman after carding a 68-69 in the first two rounds. California native Lizette Salas, who sits just one stroke off the lead, is the only other player to produce two rounds in the 60s.

Kim also fell into a tie for third after shooting 71 in the second round, including four bogeys.

Sagstrom is currently outside the top 10 thanks to two bogeys in the final three holes, although she remains in the hunt thanks to her iron play:

The Swede is among the many big names just a couple of strokes just off the lead.

Lexi Thompson, Leona Maguire and Moriya Jutanugarn each sit at five under and could be charging fast after quality showings in Round 2:

Thompson had a share of the lead at seven under before a pair of bogeys on No. 14 and No. 16 ruined her day. Maguire had no such trouble as a bogey-free round of 67 makes the Ireland native a legitimate contender to win it all.

Minjee Lee is also someone to watch after the Australian's round of 69, including a solid birdie on No. 18.

Korda saw her first-round lead slip away after some struggles in Round 2, carding a one-over score of 73 in the round. The world No. 1 still shouldn't be counted out at four strokes under par for the tournament.

The Florida native already has one major this year and is well within reach of her second if she can get back on track in Round 3.

Based on the narrow margin in the standings, however, any mistakes could be the difference that decide the championship.