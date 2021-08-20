Lions Legend Barry Sanders Symptom-Free After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Detroit Lions legend announced Friday that he tested positive despite being vaccinated, but he's currently symptom-free:

The Lions responded to Sanders' announcement on Twitter:

The franchise brought Sanders back as a brand ambassador in 2017. He indicated his positive test won't disrupt his plans for Detroit's season opener on Sept. 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 53-year-old is one of the greatest players in Lions history. Over 10 seasons with the team, he ran for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns.

While rare, breakthrough COVID-19 cases are possible for those who have been fully vaccinated like Sanders. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vaccine can mitigate the symptoms for those who test positive and decrease the likelihood of hospitalization.

Multiple states across the United States are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks as the Delta variant spreads.

Michigan is averaging 1,539 new cases per day, or roughly 15 per 100,000 people, per the New York Times. While that figure is the second-lowest of any state, it's a 90 percent increase over the past 14 days.