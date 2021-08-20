Packers' Aaron Rodgers 'Definitely' Would Have Accepted Jeopardy Host Job If Offered

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers was serious about becoming the permanent host of Jeopardy if offered.

"Yes, I definitely would have [accepted the job]," Rodgers said on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). "I mean, if they would have figured out a way to make it work with my schedule, yeah, for sure."

Rodgers was a guest host for the trivia show and considered a full-time candidate until Mike Richards was announced as the new host. On Friday, Richards announced he would step down from the role after Claire McNear of The Ringer surfaced past offensive comments that he made.

It could provide a new opening for the Packers quarterback to land what he called his "dream job."

After Rodgers' two-week guest spot on the show, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that he "really impressed the brass."

Though the 37-year-old already has a full-time job in the NFL, he explained in April that he would be able to do both.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I don’t think I’d need to give up football to do it," he told McNear. "They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me, eh—[pauses]—178 days to do Jeopardy! So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work."

It would be easier for Rodgers to fit in hosting duties after his retirement from the NFL, although that might still be a ways away based on his current level of play.

The veteran earned his third career MVP award last season after leading the NFL with 48 passing touchdowns and a 121.5 quarterback rating.