Manny Pacquiao Wants to Fight Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr. After Yordenis Ugas

Manny Pacquiao is still preparing for Saturday's bout with Yordenis Ugas, but the 42-year-old already has multiple opponents in mind if he decides to keep fighting.

Speaking to Salvador Rodriguez of ESPN.com, Pacquiao teased retiring before saying he would like to challenge either Terence Crawford or Errol Spence Jr.

"I don't know if this is going to be my last [time in the ring], we are going to see fight by fight," Pacquiao said. "But if I have the possibility of making one more fight, then I would like to face the best—either Terence Crawford or Errol Spence."

Pacquiao's camp was negotiating with Crawford earlier this year, with the hope of scheduling a fight between the two on June 5. ESPN's Mike Coppinger reported in April the deal fell apart because the proposed funding from Abu Dhabi investors didn't come through.

Spence was originally Pacquiao's scheduled opponent for Saturday, but Spence was forced to withdraw from the bout last week after tearing the retina in his left eye.

Ugas, who was scheduled to fight on the undercard, was named as Spence's replacement. The 35-year-old Cuban is defending the WBA welterweight title in his first bout since winning the belt in Sept. 2020.

Pacquiao held the title after defeating Keith Thurman in his last fight on July 20, 2019. The WBA stripped him of the championship due to his extended layoff.

The 25-month gap between fights is the longest of Pacquiao's career since he turned pro in 1995. He has won each of his past three bouts since losing to Jeff Horn by unanimous decision in July 2017.