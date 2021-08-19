Terry Rozier, Hornets Agree on 4-Year, $97M Max Contract Extension

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets have reached an agreement with guard Terry Rozier on a four-year, $97 million maximum contract extension through the 2025-26 NBA season.

Aaron Turner, Rozier's agent, confirmed the deal to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

