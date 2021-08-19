X

    Terry Rozier, Hornets Agree on 4-Year, $97M Max Contract Extension

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVAugust 19, 2021

    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    The Charlotte Hornets have reached an agreement with guard Terry Rozier on a four-year, $97 million maximum contract extension through the 2025-26 NBA season.

    Aaron Turner, Rozier's agent, confirmed the deal to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. 

