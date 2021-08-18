Jake Paul Says Floyd Mayweather Jr. 'Needs Me More Than I Need Him'

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Jake Paul thinks Floyd Mayweather Jr. is ducking him.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer says he left Mayweather off his list of potential opponents because he doesn't feel Mayweather would engage him in an actual fight.

“That’s a good question," Paul told Josh Peter of USA Today. “He, I think realized with fighting my brother, that we’re not to be messed with. He said he would only fight me if I cut down to 154 pounds, which is physically impossible. And he don’t want that smoke, man."

Mayweather fought Logan Paul in an exhibition in June. That fight was largely lambasted as a money grab by the 50-0 boxer and the YouTuber, with the latter being the far less accomplished boxer in his family.

Jake Paul is set for his fourth professional fight Aug. 28 against former UFC star Tyron Woodley. Mayweather has been training with Woodley ahead of the bout.

“If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen," Paul said of Mayweather. “But right now my focus is doing real, professional fights. I’m not trying to do any exhibitions. So if he wants to do a real pro fight at a real weight, I’m down. But I don’t want to do money fights with an old guy.

“He needs me more than I need him."