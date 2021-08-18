Xander Schauffele's Dad Stefan Takes Epic Photo with Son's Olympic Gold Medal

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Golfer Xander Schauffele might have won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, but it appears his father is going to keep the award for himself.

Stefan Schauffele posted a picture on social media Wednesday with the medal around his own neck:

"I should've seen this coming," Xander Schauffele responded on Twitter.

The current No. 4 player in the world rankings took home first place in the men's Olympic golf tournament at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan but said his father soon took control of the medal.

"Pops has it. I can't get it off of him right now," the American told reporters Tuesday. "I had a couple of media things to do with the medal, and then I got a phone call shortly after that asking for the medal back. [Schauffele’s father Stefan] is taking good care of it as we speak."

Stefan is Xander's swing coach and is known as "The Ogre" on tour, but the gold is more than just a prop for him. Xander explained how important the Olympics were to his family:

Schauffele earned the gold medal on the course, but it seems like he will have to share the prize.