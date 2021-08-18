Aaron Rodgers Not Pushing Packers to Sign Clay Matthews Despite Instagram Posts

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

After calling for the Green Bay Packers to re-sign Clay Matthews on social media last week, Aaron Rodgers explained that it was really just a joke.

Rodgers told the story to reporters Wednesday:

"Friday night, I was with Dave (Bakhtiari) and his lovely fiance, Frankie, and the Cobbs. And we had a question about Clay that came up, because Clay just moved from California. So we got Clay on FaceTime. Those conversations turned into a social media post. There hasn’t been, I don’t think, a big push from any of us to sign him. We didn’t even talk ball. We were just BS-ing with him."

Rodgers, David Bakhtiari and Randall Cobb all posted a picture of Matthews on their Instagram stories that night:

General manager Brian Gutekunst clarified on Sunday the team had "no discussions" about re-signing Matthews.

The linebacker spent 10 years with the Packers from 2009-18, earning six Pro Bowl selections while helping the team win Super Bowl XLV in 2011. He joined the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 as a free agent but was released after one season.

The 35-year-old did not play for any team in 2020.

Even after a year away, Rodgers' call for the team to re-sign the Matthews made sense after his recent push to add Cobb. The Packers acquired the wide receiver in a trade with the Houston Texans last month, later admitting it was to please the quarterback.

"This is what Aaron wanted; that's why we did it," Gutekunst said.

Cobb was one of Rodgers' favorite targets from 2011-18 before spending the past two years with the Cowboys and Texans.

Rodgers might have been trying to test his newfound powers by pushing the team to sign Matthews, but it doesn't seem like a reunion is going to happen.