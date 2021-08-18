Cowboys' McCarthy: 'Good Chance' Dak Prescott Misses Preseason with Shoulder Injury

AP Photo/LM Otero

The next time Dak Prescott takes the field in an NFL game could be Week 1 of the regular season.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday there is a "good chance" his star quarterback doesn't play in the preseason as he continues to recover from a shoulder strain.

"We'll just continue the throwing regimen and keep building up the volume," McCarthy added.

