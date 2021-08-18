Report: Rasheed Wallace to Join Penny Hardaway's Coaching Staff at Memphis

Visual China Group via Getty Images

Former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace is reportedly joining Penny Hardaway's coaching staff at the University of Memphis.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Wallace has agreed to a deal to become an assistant coach for the Tigers.

Wallace was best known for his boisterous personality on the court as an NBA player. He was an integral part of the Detroit Pistons' run of success in the mid-2000s after being acquired in a February 2004 trade with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Pistons won the 2004 NBA title after adding Wallace to the roster. He averaged 13 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in 23 starts that postseason. He also helped the team reach the NBA Finals the following year and the Eastern Conference Finals every year from 2004-08.

After retiring from the NBA following the 2012-13 season, Wallace was hired as an assistant by the Pistons on head coach Maurice Cheeks' staff. He remained with the team all season after Cheeks was fired midway through the year.

More recently, Wallace has worked as a high school head coach at Charles E. Jordan High School in Durham, North Carolina, in 2019-20. He was hired by N.C. Good Better Best Academy Eagles to coach the men's basketball team in June.

Wallace will be reunited with former Pistons head coach Larry Brown at Memphis. Brown accepted an offer to be an assistant for the Tigers in July.

Hardaway is entering his fourth season as head coach at Memphis. The former Orlando Magic star has a 63-32 record at his alma mater, but they have yet to make the NCAA tournament.