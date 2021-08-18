X

    Brett Favre Doesn't Think Kids Under Age 14 Should Play Tackle Football Due to CTE

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIAugust 18, 2021

    AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

    Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre appeared in a public service announcement through the Concussion Legacy Foundation advocating against children under 14 years old playing tackle football because of a reported increased risk of developing chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

    Concussion Legacy Foundation @ConcussionLF

    Is letting your child play tackle football before age 14 ever a good idea? Brett Favre says no. <a href="https://t.co/E6rav9nO1p">https://t.co/E6rav9nO1p</a> <a href="https://t.co/gOKjZAefO0">pic.twitter.com/gOKjZAefO0</a>

    Favre has previously advocated for concussion research and said on NBC's Megyn Kelly Today in 2018 that he had three or four "known" concussions but said he had "probably thousands" of concussions if he counted all the times he got "dinged," per the Associated Press:

    "But as we're learning about concussions, there's a term we use in football and maybe other sports, that I got 'dinged.' When you have ringing of the ears, seeing stars, that is a concussion.
    "If that's a concussion, then I've had hundreds, probably thousands, throughout my career, which is frightening."

    Favre played in the NFL from 1991-2010, winning three NFL MVP awards. He also led the Green Bay Packers to a victory in Super Bowl XXXI.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!