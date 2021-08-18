Brett Favre Doesn't Think Kids Under Age 14 Should Play Tackle Football Due to CTE

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre appeared in a public service announcement through the Concussion Legacy Foundation advocating against children under 14 years old playing tackle football because of a reported increased risk of developing chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Favre has previously advocated for concussion research and said on NBC's Megyn Kelly Today in 2018 that he had three or four "known" concussions but said he had "probably thousands" of concussions if he counted all the times he got "dinged," per the Associated Press:

"But as we're learning about concussions, there's a term we use in football and maybe other sports, that I got 'dinged.' When you have ringing of the ears, seeing stars, that is a concussion.

"If that's a concussion, then I've had hundreds, probably thousands, throughout my career, which is frightening."

Favre played in the NFL from 1991-2010, winning three NFL MVP awards. He also led the Green Bay Packers to a victory in Super Bowl XXXI.