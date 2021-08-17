Seahawks' Updated 2021 Salary Cap After Jamal Adams' Reported $70M Contract

Seahawks' Updated 2021 Salary Cap After Jamal Adams' Reported $70M ContractAugust 18, 2021
Jamal Adams got his desired payday this week with the Seattle Seahawks agreeing to a four-year, $70 million deal that includes a $20 million signing bonus and $38 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Ian Rapoport
The #Seahawks have agreed to terms on a large extension for star S Jamal Adams, a 4-year, $70M deal that makes him the league's highest paid safety, I'm told. He gets $38M guaranteed, breaking the stalemate. A long time coming and well-deserved.
According to Spotrac, Adams will have a cap hit of $9.86 million this season. That's the fourth-highest among Seahawks players, trailing only Russell Wilson ($32 million cap hit), linebacker Bobby Wagner ($17.2 million) and left tackle Duane Brown ($13.4 million). All together, the foursome account for 39.3 percent of the team's total salary cap.
Overall, the Seahawks' active payroll stands at $194.7 million—a total cap of $202.2 million—which should leave the club with an estimated cap space of $5 million after accounting for the top 51 contracts.
John Boyle
Pen to paper. All-Pro safety @Prez signs a 4-year extension with the #Seahawks:
Considering that Seattle has 47 players signed under 2022 and 32 players signed through 2023, that may not be as detrimental to the team's long-term ability to spend as it seems.
The Hawks' payroll ranks 24th in the league and nearly $30 million less than the league's highest-spender, the Dallas Cowboys ($233.6 million total cap).
That isn't really a concern for Adams, either. He's among the best safeties in the league, and the Seahawks are compensating him as such. The 25-year-old has reportedly already rejoined his teammates with a helmet on at practice, effectively ending his hold out once and for all.
The 2019 All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler cashed the check he was seeking. Now it's onto the regular season as the Seahawks prepare to contend in the NFC West once again.