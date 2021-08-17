Seahawks' Updated 2021 Salary Cap After Jamal Adams' Reported $70M Contract

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Jamal Adams got his desired payday this week with the Seattle Seahawks agreeing to a four-year, $70 million deal that includes a $20 million signing bonus and $38 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

According to Spotrac, Adams will have a cap hit of $9.86 million this season. That's the fourth-highest among Seahawks players, trailing only Russell Wilson ($32 million cap hit), linebacker Bobby Wagner ($17.2 million) and left tackle Duane Brown ($13.4 million). All together, the foursome account for 39.3 percent of the team's total salary cap.

Overall, the Seahawks' active payroll stands at $194.7 million—a total cap of $202.2 million—which should leave the club with an estimated cap space of $5 million after accounting for the top 51 contracts.

Considering that Seattle has 47 players signed under 2022 and 32 players signed through 2023, that may not be as detrimental to the team's long-term ability to spend as it seems.

The Hawks' payroll ranks 24th in the league and nearly $30 million less than the league's highest-spender, the Dallas Cowboys ($233.6 million total cap).

That isn't really a concern for Adams, either. He's among the best safeties in the league, and the Seahawks are compensating him as such. The 25-year-old has reportedly already rejoined his teammates with a helmet on at practice, effectively ending his hold out once and for all.

The 2019 All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler cashed the check he was seeking. Now it's onto the regular season as the Seahawks prepare to contend in the NFC West once again.