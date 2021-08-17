X

    Raiders Will Require Fans to Show Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination to Attend Games

    Adam WellsAugust 17, 2021

    AP Photo/Steve Marcus

    Fans planning to attend Las Vegas Raiders home games must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the stadium.

    Per an official statement from Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders are requiring all fans to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination through CLEAR’s free mobile app and Health Pass feature. 

    "Health and safety has always been our number one priority," Raiders owner Mark Davis said in the statement. "After consultation with Governor [Steve] Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!