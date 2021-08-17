Raiders Will Require Fans to Show Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination to Attend Games

AP Photo/Steve Marcus

Fans planning to attend Las Vegas Raiders home games must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the stadium.

Per an official statement from Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders are requiring all fans to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination through CLEAR’s free mobile app and Health Pass feature.

"Health and safety has always been our number one priority," Raiders owner Mark Davis said in the statement. "After consultation with Governor [Steve] Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season."

