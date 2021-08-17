Woman Who Accused Trevor Bauer of Sexual Assault Testifies She Felt Like a 'Rag Doll'

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Warning: The following article contains graphic allegations of sexual assault.

The woman who has accused Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer of domestic violence and sexual assault said he made her feel like a "rag doll" while testifying in court Monday.

Per ESPN's Tisha Thompson and Alden Gonzalez, the woman made the comment as part of her testimony in the domestic violence restraining order hearing. The woman was granted a temporary restraining order against Bauer in June, with the court hearing set to determine whether it could be extended by up to five years.

"I was scared of him," she said at one point. "I was in so much pain."

The Pasadena Police Department confirmed in June that allegations Bauer sexually assaulted the woman were being investigated.

Per Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic, the woman's request for the temporary restraining order said that Bauer "assaulted her on two different occasions" during consensual sexual encounters.

Ghiroli and Strang, citing the declaration attached to the domestic violence restraining order, noted the woman said she suffered "two black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, significant bruising and scratching to one side of her face" during one of their encounters. She also said Bauer choked her unconscious on multiple occasions and penetrated her anally without her consent on one occasion.

Jon Fetterolf, Bauer's attorney and agent, issued a statement denying the allegations against his client:

"Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the accuser] beginning in April 2021. We have messages that show [the accuser] repeatedly asking for 'rough' sexual encounters involving requests to be 'choked out' and slapped in the face. In both of their encounters, [the accuser] drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer's residence in Pasadena, Calif. where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked."

Monday marked the first day of testimony in the hearing.

Thompson and Gonzalez noted Shawn Holley, Bauer's representative, "argued that the encounters didn't qualify as domestic violence or an intimate relationship because the 'only acts of violence occurred during sex,' which she argued was consensual, and that there is no threat of a recurrence of domestic violence."

In addition to the court hearing, Bauer is currently under investigation and has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball. He hasn't appeared in a game since June 28.

The hearing is scheduled to resume at 11:30 a.m. ET and run through Thursday.