Cowboys' Mike McCarthy: 'No Urgency' for Dak Prescott to Play vs. Texans Amid Injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott didn't play in the preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He didn't play against the Arizona Cardinals the following week. Odds are he won't suit up for Saturday's exhibition against the Houston Texans, either.

As Prescott works through a sore right shoulder, head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters he doesn't expect to have the QB take the field this weekend. If that is the case, McCarthy noted it's highly unlikely Prescott sees any preseason action, as he would not put his franchise star under center in Dallas' fourth and final exhibition this summer.

"We'll see how the week goes, but there's no urgency from my perspective to see Dak play against Houston," McCarthy told reporters. "This is more about we don’t want to create a setback possibly. His volume of throwing leading up to that point, I mean, he was probably in midseason form from the amount of work he put in over the summer, coming out of the OTAs. Just trying to get that volume back to where it belongs."

