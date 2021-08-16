Tom Brady Not Expected to Play vs. Titans After Appearing in Bucs' Preseason Opener

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Don't expect to see Tom Brady in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

In fact, don't expect to see any of the starters, as Bruce Arians told reporters on Monday:

Brady played a series in the team's first preseason game and took six total snaps, finishing 1-of-2 for nine yards. He was sacked once.

At this point, there isn't much for the 44-year-old Brady to accomplish in the preseason other than potentially getting hurt. He might see a few more series in the third and final preseason game as a final tune-up for the regular season, but it's hard to imagine the future Hall of Famer needs all that much time in August to be ready for the real games.

Brady didn't waste any time making his mark in Tampa, leading the team to a Super Bowl in his first season under center. He threw for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, completing 65.7 percent of his passes.

Oh, and after getting offseason surgery for his knee, he's feeling healthier than he has in recent memory.

In those 14 years he won four Super Bowl titles, for what it's worth. In other words, Brady's knee feeling better than it has in over a decade doesn't bode too well for the rest of the NFL as a loaded Buccaneers team looks to repeat as champions.