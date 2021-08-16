Nearly 10,000 Counterfeit Golf Clubs Seized in 3 Police Raids in China

Kevin Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A series of three police raids in Dongguan City, China, led to the seizure of 9,769 pieces of counterfeit golf clubs and components, according to David Dusek of Golfweek.

The raids also found 10,600 pieces of trademark labels, with XXIO, Titleist, TaylorMade, PXG, Callaway and Ping among the brands being counterfeited.

The bust came thanks to the work of the U.S. Golf Manufacturers Anti-Counterfeiting Working Group, an organization of six major golf companies formed in 2004.

"The job of protecting golfers across the world from counterfeiters is one we take tremendous pride in," said Lisa Rogan, Director of Brand Protection for Titleist. "Successful raids like these serve as a poignant reminder to all counterfeiters that their work will not be tolerated and that our group will work swiftly with law enforcement across the world to stop these illegal acts."

The group has reportedly prevented more than two million counterfeit golf products from hitting the market.

This organization notably seized over 120,000 pieces of equipment in 2020 during a series of 10 raids in China.

Both raids were with the cooperation of the Shanghai Police.