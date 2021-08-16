Cam Newton: Bill Belichick Hasn't Told Me Who Will Be Patriots' Starting QB in Week 1

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton told reporters on Monday that head coach Bill Belichick hasn't told him he'll be the team's starting quarterback come Week 1 of the regular season.

"No. You know he hasn't said that. So for you to just ask that question, you know, it is what it is," he said. "Every single day, I'm coming out here with the anticipation to just get better, and that's the only thing that I can do. So I can control that."

"I do know those things like that, I can't worry about," Newton added. "Because each and every day, I don't necessarily care about who's starting. I mostly care about making sure I put the best product out there for me. I know Mac [Jones] is feeling the same, and I know Brian [Hoyer] is feeling the same way, and everyone else, going down each and every position. As far as Week 1, we have so much to worry about prior to Week 1; that's where my focus is right now."

Newton, 32, was the team's starting quarterback last season, to mixed results. He finished with 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 games, completing 65.8 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 592 yards and 12 scores. New England went just 7-8 in his starts.

This offseason, the team drafted Jones with the No. 15 overall pick while re-signing Newton on a one-year deal, setting up a quarterback battle this summer.

Newton started the team's first preseason game vs. the Washington Football Team on Thursday and played two drives, finishing 4-of-7 for 49 yards. Jones replaced him and played five series, largely with the second unit, finishing 13-of-19 for 87 yards.

The main storyline for the Patriots heading into the 2021 season is which quarterback will win the job. The veteran Newton is the favorite in that regard, but it won't be a surprise at all if Jones eventually takes over as the top option.

At the very least, he's the future of the position in New England.