Jamal Adams Rumors: Seahawks Star Would File Grievance If Given Safety Franchise Tag

If the Seattle Seahawks use the franchise tag on Jamal Adams, the three-time Pro Bowler will reportedly file a grievance to be considered a linebacker rather than a safety, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The Seahawks had been trying to sign Adams to a long-term extension as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract. They now reportedly plan to use the franchise tag on him to keep him under team control in both 2022 and 2023, per Florio.

This would already represent a raise for Adams, who will make $9.86 million in 2021, per Spotrac. The positional difference will still be significant when it comes to salary over the next two years.

Per Florio, the projected franchise tag on a safety would pay $13.55 million in 2022 and $16.26 million in 2023. Those numbers would grow to $17.87 million next year if he is tagged as a linebacker, with a $21.44 million salary in 2023.

