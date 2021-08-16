Geoff Schwartz Reacts to New Video of Tim Tebow: '34 Yr Old Who’s Never Had to Block'

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Tim Tebow is a 34-year-old who hasn't played a regular-season professional football game in nine years attempting to make the transition to a position he's never played against NFL competition.

To the surprise of almost no one, said transition has gone terribly bad. Tebow made his Jaguars preseason debut Saturday and has spent the last two days going viral over laughably bad block attempts.

Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz did not seem particularly surprised by Tebow's struggles or the criticism.

