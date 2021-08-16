Report: Jay-Z, 76ers’ Michael Rubin Apply for License to Create 'Fanatics Sportsbook'

James Devaney/Getty Images

Jay-Z is reportedly set to become the latest celebrity to invest in the sports gambling field.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the rapper-entrepreneur and Philadelphia 76ers governor Michael Rubin applied for a gaming license in New York to form Fanatics Sportsbook. Rubin owns the online sports retailer Fanatics, which boasts partnerships with nearly every major sports league in the United States and several apparel companies.

