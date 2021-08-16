Aaron Rodgers Says He Approached 2020 Season Expecting It to Be His Last With Packers

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

While it might have been obvious from the second the final whistle sounded on the Packers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers says his desire to leave Green Bay was a long time coming.

“Last year at this time, I was looking at the season as my last year in Green Bay," Rodgers told Peter King of NBC Sports.

Rodgers requested a trade this offseason and spent spring and most of the summer trying to force his way out.

The reigning MVP eventually relented and reported to camp after the Packers agreed to rework his contract—not to give him more money but to allow him more freedom. Rodgers can now leave the Packers after the 2022 season after the team agreed to revisit a potential move next offseason.

