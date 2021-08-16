Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Packers Won't Release QB in 2022 After Reworking Contract

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

If Aaron Rodgers intends to leave the Green Bay Packers after this season, it doesn't appear as if he will be free to choose his next destination as a free agent.

In his latest Football Morning in America column, Peter King of NBC Sports reported the Packers would not release the three-time NFL MVP in 2022 after the two sides reworked his contract earlier this offseason.

After an offseason full of drama, Rodgers and the Packers came together before the start of training camp to reach an understanding.

Rodgers arrived at training camp on July 26 after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the nine-time Pro Bowler told people close to him that he intended to play for the Packers in 2021.

Upon Rodgers showing up, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported his new deal voided the 2023 year on his current contract and prevented the Packers from going after prorated portions of the star quarterback's signing bonus.

Rodgers remains under contract with the Packers through the 2022 season, though it seems unlikely that he will stay in Green Bay past this year with his current deal.

As it stands, Over the Cap projects the Packers to be $50.8 million over the salary cap in 2022, with Rodgers having a $46.1 million cap hit next season.

Barring a collapse in production in 2021, Rodgers figures to be incredibly valuable for the foreseeable future. If the Packers do end up trading him, they should be able to get multiple draft picks and/or players in return that could help them maintain a high level of performance.

Rodgers is entering his 17th season with the Packers. The 37-year-old led the NFL with a 70.7 completion percentage and 48 touchdown passes in 2020. He also finished seventh in the league with 4,299 passing yards.