Trey Lance to Get 49ers 1st-Team Snaps When 'It Feels Right,' per HC Kyle Shanahan

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Trey Lance's status on the San Francisco 49ers depth chart doesn't appear to have changed much, even after the No. 3 pick showed some promise in Saturday's preseason opener.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Sunday that he hasn't "really defined" when Lance will get reps with the first-team offense.

"Just when I think it feels right, when he seems ready, when I think the team seems ready," Shanahan added. "I mean, we'll continue to mix him in there.”

The 49ers have given Lance opportunities with their first team, including against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

After Jimmy Garoppolo started the game with the ones, Shanahan kept most of the starters in on San Francisco's second offensive possession for Lance's debut.

The group of starters didn't include Trent Williams, George Kittle, Raheem Mostert and Kyle Juszczyk. All four players were held out of the game.

Shanahan said earlier in training camp that Lance will get practice reps with the first-team offense, though he emphatically stated there is no quarterback competition.

"Trey will get reps with the ones," Shanahan said. "That doesn't mean the competition is open. It just means I want him to get some reps with the [No. 1] O-line."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Lance played a total of eight drives, completing 5 of his 14 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown. He was also sacked four times.

Even though the final stat line wasn't great, Lance did have one dazzling highlight play, connecting with Trent Sherfield for an 80-yard touchdown pass on the first play of his second drive. Niners receivers also dropped three passes.

Shanahan has insisted all offseason that Jimmy Garoppolo will be San Francisco's starter when the regular season begins.

There was nothing from the preseason opener to indicate those plans have changed, but Lance seems likely to get in games at some point before replacing Garoppolo on a full-time basis.

San Francisco's next preseason game will be on Aug. 22 against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.