Cameron Kinley Cut by Buccaneers, Had Received Exemption from Navy to Attend Camp

Rookie cornerback Cameron Kinley was among those released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Kinley, who played his college football at Navy, received an exemption from United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to delay his military commission in order to pursue an NFL career.

Kinley's request to delay his commission was initially rejected, but Austin later announced that Kinley would be enlisted in the Inactive Ready Reserve for the entirety of his NFL career.

The Bucs waived Kinley, tight end De'Quan Hampton and wide receiver Josh Pearson in order to cut their roster down to 85 players before Tuesday's deadline to do so.

