PFT: Aaron Rodgers, Teammates' Push for Packers to Sign Clay Matthews 'Isn't a Joke'

Star players for the Green Bay Packers are pushing for the team to re-sign linebacker Clay Matthews and it reportedly "isn't a joke," according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb and David Bakhtiari all lobbied on Instagram for the team to sign Matthews, who spent 2009-18 with the team:

Matthews played for the Rams in 2019 but was cut before the 2020 season and did not land another deal. According to Florio, he hasn't ruled out playing in 2021 and would be receptive to returning to Green Bay if he had the opportunity.

The current Packers players are also hoping for a genuine contract for the veteran linebacker, not a ceremonial one-day deal.

The 35-year-old was effective last time he played, totaling eight sacks in 13 appearances for the Rams two years ago. He had 83.5 sacks over 10 years in Green Bay, earning six Pro Bowl selections.

Matthews was also a key part of the 2010 squad that won the Super Bowl, tallying 3.5 sacks in four playoff games during the championship run.

The Packers have moved on from many of the core players from that stretch, something Rodgers lamented during his July press conference. The quarterback said the team moved on from several "great locker room guys."

Green Bay has worked to appease the reigning MVP, acquiring Cobb in a trade with the Houston Texans this offseason because Rodgers wanted him back.

"This is what Aaron wanted; that's why we did it," general manager Brian Gutekunst said of the Cobb deal.

Re-signing Matthews would seemingly be another move to make Rodgers happy heading into the 2021 season.