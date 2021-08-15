Tito Ortiz Says 'I Have No Respect' for Anderson Silva Ahead of Triller Fight

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Tito Ortiz says he lost all respect for Anderson Silva ahead of their boxing match on Triller because Silva requested the fight be held at 195 pounds.

"He wants me down to 195. He's fought at 205 over six times of his career, and he wants me down to 195, so it shows that he's afraid of my power," Ortiz told TMZ Sports. "... I lost respect for the guy, man. He's one of the best in the world in mixed martial arts, but I have no respect to him."

The MMA legends are set to fight in a boxing match Sept. 11. Silva made his return to boxing after nearly 16 years in June with a win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Ortiz has never boxed professionally. He told TMZ Sports to expect a "blood fight" and believes the 10-pound weight difference won't stop him from dominating Silva.