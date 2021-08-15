Shannon Sharpe Reacts to Tim Tebow's Block: 'Gotta Get His Mind Right'

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Tim Tebow's transition to tight end remains a work in progress.

Tebow's less-than-stellar block of a Cleveland Browns defensive lineman made the rounds on social media Saturday, leading Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe to weigh in:

Tebow was targeted only once in his Jaguars debut, so there wasn't much else to focus on. While many jumped at the chance to mock Tebow for flailing to the ground, he did hit his assignment on the play—albeit not with much grace.

Odds are, Tebow is not going to make the roster and this could be the final stop in his professional sports career. At least he's giving us some entertainment on the way out as he learns a new position at age 34.