Jake Paul Says Tyron Woodley Training with Floyd Mayweather Is 'a Disadvantage'

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has experience fighting a Paul brother, and he's hoping to offer Tyron Woodley some tips ahead of his fight against Jake Paul.

The boxing legend, who fought Logan Paul in an exhibition in June, has been training with Woodley ahead of the Aug. 29 pay-per-view. Jake Paul says he's not intimidated by Mayweather's presence, calling it a "disadvantage" for Woodley:

"I think it's a disadvantage for him, actually," Paul told TMZ Sports. "Him like hopping around with different coaches, trying to learn different styles. That's not how you progress in this sport.

"Floyd didn't even have a strategy to go in and beat my brother, so how is he going to tell Tyron what to do?"

Jake Paul is 3-0 in professional boxing, beating YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson and former MMA star Ben Askren—all via knockout. Paul has become one of the biggest box-office smashes in the sport, signing a lucrative contract with Showtime for multiple fights.

Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion, represents Paul's biggest challenge yet. While he's never had a professional boxing match, Woodley was a much better striker in his MMA career than Askren.

Add in some tips from Mayweather, and this may be where Paul's run ends.