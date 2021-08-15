Trey Lance Shines Despite 49ers' Loss to Chiefs in NFL Preseason Debut

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the host San Francisco 49ers 19-16 on Saturday at Levi's Stadium in the opening preseason game for both teams.

San Francisco quarterback Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, completed five of 14 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. The score was an 80-yard pass to Trent Sherfield in the first quarter.

Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne found Byron Pringle for a five-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring. The Lance touchdown followed before San Francisco got a field goal for the 9-7 halftime lead.

However, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made field goals of 52 and 46 yards in the second half to put Kansas City up 13-9.

Undeterred, the 49ers countered the latter field goal with a four-play, 59-yard drive that ended with a JaMycal Hasty four-yard touchdown. Following the extra point, San Francisco led 16-13.

Kansas City stormed back with a nine-play, 68-yard touchdown drive punctuated by a one-yard touchdown run from Shane Buechele with 1:14 left.

The 49ers got the ball back with the chance to tie or take the lead but were unable to cross midfield.

Notable Performances

49ers QB Trey Lance: 5-of-14, 128 passing yards, 1 TD

49ers RB JaMycal Hasty: 10 carries, 63 rushing yards, 1 TD

49ers WR Trent Sherfield: 1 catch, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD

Chiefs QB Shane Buechele: 8-of-11, 76 passing yards; 3 carries, 13 rushing yards, 1 TD

Chiefs WR Byron Pringle: 2 catches, 10 receiving yards, 1 TD

Chiefs WR Daurice Fountain: 4 catches, 38 receiving yards

What's Next?

The 49ers will visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Aug. 22, in SoFi Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET for their second preseason matchup.

The Chiefs' second preseason game will occur on Friday at the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale's State Farm Stadium at 8 p.m.

