Trey Lance Shines Despite 49ers' Loss to Chiefs in NFL Preseason Debut

Trey Lance Shines Despite 49ers' Loss to Chiefs in NFL Preseason DebutAugust 15, 2021
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the host San Francisco 49ers 19-16 on Saturday at Levi's Stadium in the opening preseason game for both teams.
San Francisco quarterback Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, completed five of 14 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. The score was an 80-yard pass to Trent Sherfield in the first quarter.
Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne found Byron Pringle for a five-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring. The Lance touchdown followed before San Francisco got a field goal for the 9-7 halftime lead.
However, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made field goals of 52 and 46 yards in the second half to put Kansas City up 13-9.
Undeterred, the 49ers countered the latter field goal with a four-play, 59-yard drive that ended with a JaMycal Hasty four-yard touchdown. Following the extra point, San Francisco led 16-13.
Kansas City stormed back with a nine-play, 68-yard touchdown drive punctuated by a one-yard touchdown run from Shane Buechele with 1:14 left.
The 49ers got the ball back with the chance to tie or take the lead but were unable to cross midfield.
Notable Performances
49ers QB Trey Lance: 5-of-14, 128 passing yards, 1 TD
49ers RB JaMycal Hasty: 10 carries, 63 rushing yards, 1 TD
49ers WR Trent Sherfield: 1 catch, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD
Chiefs QB Shane Buechele: 8-of-11, 76 passing yards; 3 carries, 13 rushing yards, 1 TD
Chiefs WR Byron Pringle: 2 catches, 10 receiving yards, 1 TD
Chiefs WR Daurice Fountain: 4 catches, 38 receiving yards
What's Next?
The 49ers will visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Aug. 22, in SoFi Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET for their second preseason matchup.
The Chiefs' second preseason game will occur on Friday at the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale's State Farm Stadium at 8 p.m.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.