Zach Wilson's Potential 'Through the Roof' After Preseason Debut, Jets HC Says

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson enjoyed a solid professional debut by completing six of nine passes for 63 yards in a 12-7 win over the New York Giants on Saturday in preseason action.

After the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh raved about his potential.

“This man’s potential is through the roof," Saleh said, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilson converted a few key third downs, including this one to wideout Corey Davis.

He also found Keelan Cole later in the game:

Wilson's night was over early in the second quarter after the Jets' drive stalled following a failed fourth-down conversion on the Giants' 42-yard line.

But he impressed in limited action as the Jets rookie ramped up his activity en route to New York's 2021 regular-season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

The Jets selected Wilson out of BYU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.