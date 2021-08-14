Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Progressing in Shoulder Injury Rehab, All Tests 'Good'

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

There's good news regarding Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his right shoulder strain, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

According to Watkins, the Cowboys are hearing "positive results" regarding the six-year NFL veteran.

Per Rapoport, "Prescott continues to progress and had no issues after throwing prior to last night’s game. All tests have been good."

Rapoport also noted that Dallas is "taking it slow" and is hoping he practices next week and takes part in the final preseason game, which will be Sunday, August 29, against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Prescott suffered the shoulder strain during a July 28 training camp practice. He's had two MRI since then, and the latter one showed that his shoulder is healing well, to the point that he may practice next week and take part in a preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 21.

As of now, Prescott is eyeing to play the team's season opener at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 9.

"Once Sept. 9 comes, I'll move forward and won't think about this again," Prescott said on Aug. 11, per Nick Eatman of the Cowboys' official website.

Prescott missed all but five games last year after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle on Oct. 11 against the New York Giants. He was good to go for the start of training camp but is now battling the shoulder strain as he looks to return for Week 1.

At this point, it looks like he'll be good to go as the Cowboys open the NFL season against the defending Super Bowl champions.