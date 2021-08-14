LeBron James Praises 'Special' Justin Fields During Bears QB's Preseason Debut

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The hype for Justin Fields went into overdrive during the Chicago Bears' first preseason game Saturday.

Late in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins, LeBron James was so impressed with what he saw from the Bears rookie that he called him "special" in a Twitter post:

The Los Angeles Lakers star sent that tweet moments before Fields threw a 30-yard touchdown to Jesse James.

After Andy Dalton played the first two drives for the Bears, head coach Matt Nagy gave Fields an extended look.

The former Ohio State star led back-to-back touchdown drives in the third quarter, including a rushing touchdown from eight yards out.

Expectations were already high for Fields after the Bears traded up to select him with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Based on the early returns, Chicago fans are likely already carving his Hall of Fame bust.