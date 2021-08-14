Video: Lionel Messi Receives Raucous Ovation from PSG Fans at Parc Des Princes

David Rogers/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain fans made Lionel Messi feel right at home Saturday when he was introduced as the newest member of the team.

PSG gave Messi the opportunity to address the fans at Parc des Princes in Paris, and the capacity crowd cheered and chanted in delight:

Earlier this week, PSG officially signed Messi to a two-year contract after he left Barcelona following 21 years with the club.

Messi had an agreement in place to return to Barca, but when the club couldn't complete the deal because of financial issues, he was forced to explore other options.

The Ligue 1 side quickly emerged as the favorite to sign Messi and wasted little time in locking him up to a two-year contract.

In Messi, PSG acquired one of the greatest players in the history of soccer and undoubtedly improved their chances of returning to the top of Ligue 1 after finishing second to Lille last season.

In his 17 seasons for Barcelona's first team, Messi scored 672 goals across all competitions. He was also a 10-time La Liga champion, seven-time Copa del Rey champion and four-time UEFA Champions League winner at Barca.

Along with Cristiano Ronaldo, the 34-year-old native of Argentina has been the face of soccer for nearly two decades, and there is no question that he is a landscape-changing signing for PSG.