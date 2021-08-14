David Njoku 'Would Love' to Sign Long-Term Contract with Browns, Says Agent

AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Heading into the final season of his rookie contract, David Njoku is open to signing a long-term extension with the Cleveland Browns.

Malki Kawa, Njoku's agent, told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com his client "would love to be in Cleveland long-term."

“Obviously there’s a lot of things that go into that," Kawa added. "At this point, we’re not even there yet. We’re going to see how the season goes, and we’ll sit with [general manager] Andrew Berry, who I have a really good relationship with."

The relationship between Njoku and the Browns appears to be much more stable now than it was last offseason.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in July 2020 that Njoku and his then-agent Drew Rosenhaus formally asked the Browns for a trade. He was coming off an injury-plagued 2019 season that limited him to just four games.

The trade request came after Cleveland signed Austin Hooper to a four-year, $42 million contract.

Schefter noted the Browns told him they wanted to keep him. He appeared in 15 games last season between the regular season and playoffs.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported in May that Njoku "is in a good place with the franchise."

Njoku has a $6.013 million base salary in 2021, per Spotrac.

A first-round draft pick by the Browns in 2017, Njoku hasn't become the go-to playmaker the franchise was hoping for. The 25-year-old showed promise in his second season, with 639 yards and four touchdowns on 56 receptions in 16 games.

Njoku has managed just 24 catches, 254 yards and three touchdowns in the past two seasons combined.