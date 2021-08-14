Simone Biles Says She Was Bitten by Dog on Instagram Story, Received Tetanus Shot

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

U.S. Olympics gymnastics star Simone Biles said she was bitten by a dog this week and had to receive a tetanus shot.

In an Instagram story post on Friday, Biles shared photos of a wound on her finger and recounted the incident.

"I've grown up my whole life with german shepherds and never got bit," Biles wrote (h/t Gabrielle Chung of People Magazine). "This dog at the farm just said not today."

The 24-year-old didn't appear too concerned by the injury in the video and followed up with posts showing her back in leotards and hanging out with friends. A native of Spring, Texas, just outside Houston, Biles is back home after competing in the Tokyo Olympics where she claimed a bronze medal on the balance beam and a silver in the all-around team event.

The latter became a defining moment in Biles' career as she withdrew from competition after experiencing the "twisties," allowing her teammates to step in and help ensure the United States reached the podium while she focused on her mental health.

"I say put mental health first," Biles said afterwards. "Because if you don't, then you're not going to enjoy your sport and you're not going to succeed as much as you want to. So it's OK sometimes to even sit out the big competitions to focus on yourself, because it shows how strong of a competitor and person that you really are—rather than just battle through it."