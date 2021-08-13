Hansel Enmanuel Donato Gets Tenn. State Offer; Plays Basketball with 1 Arm

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Hansel Enmanuel Donato, who had his left arm amputated, has received an offer to play Division I college basketball.

In a post on Instagram, Donato announced Tennessee State University has offered him a scholarship.

"Blessed to receive my first D1 offer from Tennessee State university. Thank you for believing in my talents," he wrote.

The 17-year-old from the Dominican Republic had his story featured on SportsCenter earlier this year.

Donato lost his arm at the age of six in an accident when a wall came down on him and left him trapped for two hours.

Despite having just one arm, Donato's highlights on the basketball court have made him a sensation. Compilations of his play in high school and on travel teams generate thousands of views on social media websites.

According to MaxPreps.com, Donato ranked second on the Life Christian Academy team in scoring with 25.9 points per game during the 2020-21 season.

Hercy Miller, the son of Master P, announced earlier this year he would be attending Tennessee State and playing basketball for the program starting with the 2021-22 season.

The Tigers are a Historically Black College and University that was established in 1912. Head coach Brian Collins is entering his fourth season running the basketball program.

Tennessee State finished last season with a 4-19 record but posted an 18-15 mark during the 2019-20 campaign.