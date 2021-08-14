NBA Summer League 2021: Scores and Highlights from Friday's Las Vegas Results

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Day 6 of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas continued with seven more games, and numerous lottery picks from the 2021 draft were in action.

Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick, led his team to a 93-87 win over the New York Knicks.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and big man Evan Mobley, who went third overall, were not as lucky. They lost to the New Orleans Pelicans 87-74.

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, the Golden State Warriors' lottery picks, were also in action. The Dubs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 94-84.

Below you'll find scores, recaps and highlights for all seven games.

Minnesota Timberwolves 91, Milwaukee Bucks 64

Jaylen Nowell's 26 points on 11-of-22 shooting led the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 91-64 blowout win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jaden McDaniels added 17 points for the Timberwolves, who led 53-32 at halftime and outscored Milwaukee 24-12 in the final quarter.

McKinley Wright IV, an undrafted free agent who was First Team All-Pac 12 three times at Colorado, ended with seven points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Brandon Randolph's 17 points led Milwaukee, and Jordan Nwora added 11.

Utah Jazz 84, Miami Heat 65

Trent Forrest's 19-point, 10-rebound, six-assist day propelled the Utah Jazz to an 84-65 win over the Miami Heat.

A low-scoring first half finished with Miami leading 33-32, but Utah turned it up in the second half, outscoring the Heat 52-32. The Jazz also happened to outscore Miami in the paint by the same exact differential.

Jazz center Udoka Azubuike played a big part in that, posting 18 points on 8-of-8 shooting and grabbing nine rebounds. Elijah Hughes contributed 17 points.

Omer Yurtseven's 16 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocks led the Heat, who shot just 31.9 percent as a team.

New Orleans Pelicans 87, Cleveland Cavaliers 74

Kira Lewis Jr. posted 22 points and Naji Marshall added 16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 87-74.

Both players impressed on this day.

It was rookie forward Trey Murphy's lucky day as he finished with seven points, seven assists and seven rebounds. The Pels selected him 17th overall.

The Pels pulled away in the second and third quarters, outscoring the Cavs 48-34 in that span.

Cavs big man Evan Mobley, the No. 3 overall selection in this year's draft, had eight points, 11 rebounds and three assists and did work in the post.

Brodric Thomas' 15 points led the team.

Golden State Warriors 94, Oklahoma City Thunder 84

Moody scored 22 points and Kuminga added 18 as the Warriors overcame a 12-point deficit to defeat the Thunder.

Golden State went on a 13-0 run in the final 3:09, with Moody and Kuminga each scoring four points during that stretch.

Moody's sharpshooting and Kuminga's playmaking abilities were both on full display. Moody started the game making 5-of-5 shots (3-of-3 from three-point range), and Kuminga threw down a vicious dunk before halftime.

OKC was led by Rob Edwards' 23 points. Theo Maledon contributed 18 points, six boards and five dimes.

Gary Payton II had 10 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Dubs.

Detroit Pistons 93, New York Knicks 87

Cunningham scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half to lead the Pistons to a six-point victory. He made 7-of-10 three-pointers and added seven rebounds and three assists along the way.

Saddiq Bey (15 points, 13 rebounds) and Luka Garza (10 points, 12 boards) added double-doubles for the Pistons, who led by as many as 21 points. Saben Lee also added 15 points in 20 minutes.

Detroit led 74-53 with 8:14 left in the fourth quarter, but New York went on a 31-13 run to cut the Piston deficit to 87-84 with 29.2 seconds remaining. However, Lee went 6-of-6 from the free-throw line down the stretch to salt the game away.

Knicks forward Obi Toppin, the No. 8 pick in the 2020 draft, continued his excellent summer-league stint with 31 points on 13-of-20 shooting, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Quentin Grimes, the Knicks' top 2021 draft pick (No. 21) added 15 points and six rebounds. Immanuel Quickley also added 15 points but shot just 4-of-18.

Sacramento Kings 90, Memphis Grizzlies 75

Jahmi'us Ramsey and Davion Mitchell each scored 19 points as the Sacramento Kings defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 90-75.

The Kings outscored the Grizz 24-12 in the final quarter to put this game away. An early 10-0 run punctuated by an Ade Murkey dunk gave the Kings a 76-65 edge.

Mitchell, who the Kings selected with the No. 9 overall choice in the 2021 draft, shot 7-of-14 from the field (4-of-6 via three-point range).

Five Grizzlies scored in double digits, led by Sean McDermott's 13. Rookie Santi Aldama, who was the last pick of the first round, had just six points on 1-of-13 shooting but added 12 rebounds.

Grizz took Memphis shot just 4-of-25 from three-point range.

Los Angeles Lakers 86, Los Angeles Clippers 84

Vic Law's 15-point, eight-rebound night helped the Los Angeles Lakers hold off the L.A. Clippers 86-84.

Justin Robinson scored 13 points and Devontae Cacok and Trevelin Queen added 12 apiece for the Lakers, who took a 44-37 halftime lead thanks in part to this three:

The Clips fought back, but the Lakers took the lead for good after Law's three-pointer with 46.7 seconds left.

The Clippers still had a chance to win late after getting the ball back down 86-84 with 5.9 seconds remaining. However, a Brandon Boston Jr. three-pointer was off the mark, and the Lakers held on for the win.

Boston led all scorers with 17 points. Amir Coffey added 13 points and nine boards for the Clips.