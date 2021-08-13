Little League World Series Regionals 2021: Scores and Bracket Results from Day 8

Rob Carr/Getty Images

With 10 teams having already clinched a berth in the 2021 Little League World Series, the final six spots will be determined by the end of Saturday's games.

Friday's schedule features four games in the Midwest, New England, West and Great Lakes regions.

The top seed in each of those four regions has already been determined. Michigan (Great Lakes), South Dakota (Midwest), Connecticut (New England) and Hawaii (West) have gone undefeated to this point.

They will play the winners of Friday's games tomorrow to determine the regional champion and seeding for the Little League World Series.

2021 Little League World Series Teams

Great Lakes: Michigan (3-0)

Mid-Atlantic: Pennsylvania (3-0)

Midwest: South Dakota (3-0), Nebraska (3-1)

New England: Connecticut (2-0)

Northwest: Washington (3-0)

Southeast: Tennessee (5-1; regional champion), Florida (3-1; runner-up)

Southwest: Louisiana (4-0; regional champion), Texas West (4-2; runner-up)

West: Hawaii (3-0)

2021 LIttle League World Series Regional Results, Aug. 13

Midwest: Nebraska 2, Iowa 1

New England: Massachusetts vs. New Hampshire (1 p.m. ET)

West: Northern California vs. Southern California (3 p.m. ET)

Great Lakes: Illinois vs. Ohio (5 p.m. ET)

Nebraska 2, Iowa 1

The little league squad from Hastings, Nebraska clinched its first-ever trip to Williamsport on Friday with a 2-1 victory over Iowa in a Midwest Region elimination game.

Pitching was fantastic for both teams. Hunter Nepple tossed a complete game for Nebraska. The right-hander allowed just six hits, all singles with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Iowa starter Nick Schaich matched Nepple pitch for pitch with 11 strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Nebraska got on the board first when Jude Johnson scored on a wild pitch by Schaich in the top of the fifth. Iowa responded in the bottom half of the frame. Luke Martin came around to score the tying run from first on Sean Hendricks' single.

Nepple led off the top of the sixth with a single. He was replaced at first base by special pinch runner Caleb Reiners with one out.

After Reiners got to second on a groundout, he came around to score the go-ahead run on Benjamin Wibbels' two-out RBI single.

Iowa did get the tying run on base in the bottom of the sixth with Jonah Whitson's one-out single. Nepple got Owen Everhart and Cale Shovlain to fly out to end the game.

Nebraska secured its spot in the Little League World Series with this win, but there is still one more game remaining in the Midwest Region.

The Hastings squad will get a rematch against South Dakota tomorrow. Gavin Weir pitched a perfect game with 17 strikeouts in South Dakota's 3-0 win over Nebraska on Thursday.