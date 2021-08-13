Report: Dion Lewis Retires from NFL After 10 Seasons; Won Super Bowl 51 with Patriots

Focus On Sport

Running back Dion Lewis is reportedly set to announce his retirement from the NFL after a 10-year career highlighted by winning Super Bowl LI with the New England Patriots.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that Lewis has decided to retire "despite interest from teams as recently as last week."

Lewis, 30, was a fifth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2011 draft.

After two years playing a limited role with the Eagles, the University of Pittsburgh product missed the 2013 season with the Cleveland Browns because of a leg injury and sat out the 2014 campaign after being released by the Indianapolis Colts.

Lewis finally carved out a more consistent role for himself across three seasons with the Patriots beginning in 2015.

He recorded 2,109 yards from scrimmage (1,413 rushing and 696 receiving) and 13 total touchdowns in 30 appearances for New England. He also served as the team's chief kick returner in 2017, averaging 24.8 yards per return and scoring once in that role.

The New York native added 358 offensive yards and two touchdowns in six games across two playoff years for the Pats, including the Super Bowl title run at the end of the 2016 campaign.

Lewis concluded his career with two seasons as a member of the Tennessee Titans (2018-19) and one with the New York Giants (2020).

The multifaceted playmaker will finish his NFL tenure with 5,678 total yards (2,425 rushing, 1,408 receiving and 1,845 returning) across 102 career regular-season games.