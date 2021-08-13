Cam Newton Explains What He Admires About Patriots Rookie Mac Jones

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton said rookie Mac Jones reached out to have a conversation before his NFL preseason debut against the Washington Football Team on Thursday night.

"He came and talked to me, and we talked it out about just his expectation. Every young quarterback goes through it—the excitement, the anticipation," Newton told reporters. "He wants to be so perfect, and I see his preparation is always pristine. That's what I admire about him."

Both Newton and Jones spent time leading the Pats' offense in the 22-13 win. Newton is the projected starter, as head coach Bill Belichick has confirmed on multiple occasions, but the prized prospect out of Alabama is still trying to make his case.

Jones, the 15th pick in the 2021 draft, was impressive in his first game action at the NFL level. He completed 13 of his 19 throws (68.4 percent) for 87 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

"Some good things, some things we can improve on. That's true for everybody," head coach Bill Belichick said when asked about the performance.

Newton went 4-of-7 for 49 yards, while No. 3 signal-caller Brian Hoyer went 2-of-4 for 14 yards.

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson was the Patriots' standout performer, rushing for 127 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries.

Newton explained he'll continue to provide Jones with some veteran insights as the offense attempts to round into form before the regular season kicks off.

"But for him and today's performance, he's just going to keep getting better," the 2015 NFL MVP said. "We're going to be here for each other along this whole process, and that's what we're here for."

New England has two preseason games left, next Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles and Aug. 29 against the New York Giants, before it starts the 2021 season Sept. 12 when it welcomes the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins to Gillette Stadium.