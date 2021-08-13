Colts' Carson Wentz Won't Be Rushed Back from Foot Injury, Jim Irsay Says

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay is pumping the brakes on the idea Carson Wentz will be available for Week 1.

"I know he's such a competitor and wants to be there for his team," Irsay told reporters Thursday. "But he has to help by only coming back when he's ready because we want to see him healthy for two months and two years and four years and do those things that you see the great players at the Hall of Fame (do). They're there because they can stay on the field and Carson does everything he can to stay on the field."

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Wednesday that Wentz and guard Quenton Nelson were trending toward being in the lineup for the Colts' season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Wentz and Nelson both underwent the same foot surgery within days of each other.

At the time, an estimated timetable of between five and 12 weeks was given for both players.

The Colts traded a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional second-round selection to the Eagles for Wentz in March. The 2022 pick becomes a first if Wentz plays 75 percent of offensive snaps this season or plays 70 percent of snaps and the Colts reach the playoffs.

Indianapolis has the makings of a playoff team if Wentz can get back into the lineup early in the season—and perform far better than 2020. Wentz is coming off a miserable final year in Philadelphia that saw him throw for 2,620 yards and 16 touchdowns against a career-high 15 interceptions. He was benched for Jalen Hurts the final four games of the season.