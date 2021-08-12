Jake Paul Won't Face Federal Charges From June 2020 Arrest at Arizona Mall

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Jake Paul will not face charges for taking part in the looting of an Arizona mall last year.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona told TMZ Sports no charges were filed. Video showed the YouTuber and boxer inside a Scottsdale mall that was being looted during a protest over the murder of George Floyd by former police officer Derek Chauvin. He was initially arrested and charged with criminal trespass by local police but those charges were never pursued.

Federal authorities launched their own investigation that included a search of his homes in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Paul denied being involved in any looting or vandalism.

"I do not condone violence, looting or breaking the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed, and while it's not the answer, it's important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way," Paul said in a statement last May.

The controversy has not had any ill effect on Paul's burgeoning boxing career, as he's set to headline his second pay-per-view boxing card of the year later this month against Tyron Woodley.